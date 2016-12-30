Toggle navigation
103.5 The Fox - Denver, Colorado's Classic Rock
103.5 The Fox - Denver, Colorado's Classic Rock
On-Air
The Rick Lewis Show
Susie Wargin
Uncle Nasty
Roger King
Shark
Kai Turner's Strictly Blues
Recently Played
Full Schedule
Rick Lewis Show
The Rick Lewis Show
Kathy Lee
Robbyn Hart
Dragon
Tom Metier
Broncos
The Truth - Broncos Pre-Game Show with Rick Lewis and Matt McChesney
Broncos Interviews & more
2016 Schedule
Events & Info
Concerts & Events Calendar
Look For Your Name
iHeart Communities
Sign Up for Emails
Join Us On Twitter
Join Us On Facebook
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Free Movie Friday
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Susie Wargin - Weekdays from 10am-3pm
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Kicks For Kids
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 6am
SHE GIVES A GOOD IDEA TO DROPS LBS. IN 2017!
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
SHARK'S CATCH: GREAT RIDES, GREAT SOUNDS!
Why December 31st Matters In Rock History
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
LAUGHING TOILET?
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Nigel's Picks- Broncos vs Raiders
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
Ware To Have Surgery
x
See Full Playlist
103.5 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played